Gurugram: 189 challans issued for silencer blast & pressure horn

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police have issued 189 challans for ‘silencer blast’, mostly by Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and pressure horns in the previous month.

‘Silencer Blast’, technically an offence called ‘Silencer making noise’ under Sections 120 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules and 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, is usually performed by switching the engine off and suddenly on again when the motorcycle is at a high speed.

A sound like that of a firecracker is produced. It is usually done in very heavy-engine motorcycles like the Bullet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said a special campaign was launched by Gurugram Police in the previous month to curb traffic violations by using silencer blasts and pressure horns.

"During the drive, a total of 189 challans were issued in the previous month, out of which 94 challans were issued for silencer blast and 95 for pressure horns. The traffic police also issued 189 challans in total and collected Rs 18.90 lakh as fines," he said.

The traffic police aim to prevent road accidents by making the roads of Gurugram safe. Some two-wheeler drivers also harass other people by using pressure horns or crackers in their motorcycles.

Gurugram Police also appeals to the general public not to use firecrackers or pressure horns on bikes.

"We appeal to people only two persons travel on a two-wheeler and must use helmets, not drive in the wrong/opposite direction, not consume any kind of intoxicant while driving, not use mobile and fulfil the responsibility of being a responsible citizen by following all traffic rules," Vij added.