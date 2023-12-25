Live
- Vizag south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar pays tribute to actor Sobhan babu
- Visakha north constituency coordinator KK Raju briefs on Adudham Andhra to be launched tomorrow
- Delhi seeing 3-4 Covid cases every day: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- MVV Satyanarayana continues Padayatra in 12th ward in Visakhapatnam
- Gujarat: Ex-Cong MP booked for ‘defamatory’ remarks against PM Modi
- Telangana ministers campaign for INTUC in Singareni Collieries polls
- Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, two workers feared trapped
- CBSE cancels registration of 26 schools in Bihar over lack of facilities
- 71% of enterprises experimenting with real use cases for GenAI
- NASA unveils space security guide to bolster cybersecurity
Just In
Gurugram: 3 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast
Highlights
Three members of a family here on Monday sustained serious injuries on Monday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house, the police said.
Gurugram: Three members of a family here on Monday sustained serious injuries on Monday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house, the police said.
The incident occurred in the Shakti Nagar area.
A man, his wife, and their minor son sustained burn injuries, a senior police officer said.
One of the neighbours rushed them to the civil hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition.
"Their house and adjoining houses were severely damaged in the blast and a fire also broke out," the police officer said.
The fire brigade personnel later reached the spot and doused the blaze, he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS