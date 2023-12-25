  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Gurugram: 3 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast

Gurugram: 3 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast
x
Highlights

Three members of a family here on Monday sustained serious injuries on Monday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house, the police said.

Gurugram: Three members of a family here on Monday sustained serious injuries on Monday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Shakti Nagar area.

A man, his wife, and their minor son sustained burn injuries, a senior police officer said.

One of the neighbours rushed them to the civil hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition.

"Their house and adjoining houses were severely damaged in the blast and a fire also broke out," the police officer said.

The fire brigade personnel later reached the spot and doused the blaze, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X