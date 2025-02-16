Gurugram civic polls: Congress announces mayor, councillor candidates

A day after BJP announced the names of candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections, the Congress also on Sunday evening released the list of 29 ward councillor candidates for MCG.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday released the list of all 20 ward councillor candidates for the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC).

However, the Congress party has yet to announce the names of candidates for MMC.

Sunder Lal Surpanch of Sikanderpur Badha village will contest for the mayor post from the BJP ticket for MMC.

Rajrani Malhotra will fight on the BJP's mayor ticket which was announced on Friday night. Seema Pahuja will contest on Congress's mayor ticket for MCG.

According to the list of MMC, Madan Lal Saini from Ward 1, Reena Chauhan from Ward 2, Ruchi Ward 3, Deepu Sharma from Ward 4, Dinesh Yadav from Ward 5, Bal Krishan from Ward 6, Rohit Chauhan from Ward 7, Satyadev Sarpanch from Ward 8, Jyoti Verma from Ward 9, Devender Yadav from Ward 10, Ravi Yadav from Ward 11.

Jaipal Singh from Ward 12, Mohit Yadav from Ward 13, Santkala from Ward 14, Kiran Devi from Ward 15, Suraj Bhan from Ward 16, Navita from Ward 17, Reena Yadav from Ward 18, Reena Yadav from Ward 19 and Pratap Singh from Ward 20 have been given tickets by the BJP.

According to the Congress MCG list: Yogesh Lohiya from Ward 1, Kamlesh Yadav from Ward 2, Ankit Yadav from Ward 3, Jaipal Chaudhary from Ward 4, Poonam Kashyap from Ward 5, Satpal Jangu from Ward 6, Shakti Kataria from Ward 7, Prahlad Singh from Ward 8, Satpal Sharma from Ward 9, Rajiv Yadav from Ward 10, Anita Saini from Ward 12.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav from Ward 13, Raj Kumar Yadav from Ward 14, Ravinder Valmiki from Ward 16, Sudesh Kumari from Ward 17, Luxmi Nirala from Ward 18, Rohit Raghav from Ward 19, Munesh Devi Yadav from Ward 21, Harvinder Singh from Ward 22, Zile Singh Yadav from Ward 23, Monika Verma from Ward 26.

Shyam Lal Julaha from Ward 28, Poonam from Ward 29, Chanchal Verma from Ward 30, Rekha Saini from Ward 31, Pawan Pahuja from Ward 32, Sukhmanti Koli from Ward 34, Inderpal Sahu from Ward 35 and Nishit Kataria from Ward 36.

Meanwhile, the candidates for Ward no 11, 15, 20, 24, 25, 27, and 33 are yet to be decided by the Congress. Nishit Kataria from Ward 36 is the son of former Haryana minister Sukhbir Kataria.

The civic polls will be held in a single phase on March 2, and the counting of votes will take place on March 12.

The nomination submissions will continue until February 17, with the candidates allowed to file their papers between 11 am and 3 pm on working days, excluding holidays.

On February 18, the nomination papers will undergo scrutiny and by February 19, the candidates can withdraw their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm.

Voting will take place on March 2 from 8 am to 6 pm and the counting of votes will begin on March 12.