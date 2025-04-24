Gurugram: Man held for killing woman

Gurugram: Gurugram Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a woman after her body was recovered earlier in the day in Sector-83 area of Gurugram, police said.

An official said that they have also arrested the accused, and identified the accused as Abhishek Mishra, alias Prince Mishra (25), a resident of Bihar, while the deceased was identified as Rupali (30).

He said that the victim was residing in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur area along with her two kids.“During the probe, a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police nabbed the accused from Sihi village on Tuesday,” he said. He added that during the police investigation, the accused disclosed that Rupali used to work in a club in Gurugram.“Rupali’s husband had expired earlier. She had illicit relations with the accused.