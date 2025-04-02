Gurugram: MCG to build drain to prevent leachate at Bandhwadi landfill site

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has prepared a plan to build a new drain to prevent the leachate seeping out from the Bandhwadi landfill site to the Aravalli forests area.

Along with the construction of the drain, a boundary wall will also be prepared around the landfill, officials said.

This drain and boundary wall is to be constructed by the corporation in front of the Bandhwadi plant and along the government road of the village. So that the poisonous water coming out of the garbage during the rainy season does not flow through the Aravalli towards the village and the road.

“This drain is to be constructed by the MCG at a cost of Rs 2.39 crore. Due to the construction of the boundary wall, the garbage will also not flow towards the highway and Aravalli,” an official privy to the matter said.

He said that leachate is continuously flowing into the Aravalli hills from the Bandhwadi landfill site, adding that a case regarding this is also pending in the NGT.

“To prevent leachate, the NGT has directed the corporation officials to manage it. The corporation has now started making its own arrangements. A boundary wall and a drain will be constructed on the front side and towards the village road,” he said.

He further added that the MCG has issued the tender, and after hiring the agency.

“We will give them a deadline to complete the work in five months. At present, due to the absence of a perimeter wall at the landfill site, the garbage is visible from the Gurugram-Faridabad road. The disposal of garbage extends beyond the designated dumping zone, which has led to a plan to build a boundary wall to confine the garbage to its allotted place,” he said.

Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department (ULB), has recently directed the MCG to complete the processing of old waste by June 30, 2025, and directed that this deadline should be followed without any extension.

A total of 1.12 lakh metric tonnes of fresh waste was dumped at the Bandhwari landfill site from Gurugram and Faridabad in January and February, taking the total garbage mountain to 10.57 lakh metric tonnes.

The municipal corporation recently issued tenders to two private agencies, allowing them to start waste disposal work at the landfill.

The agencies have been tasked with disposing of 1.4 lakh metric tonnes of waste, with the project costing Rs 90.1 crore.

The Bandhwari landfill receives around 2,200 metric tonnes of waste from Gurugram and Faridabad every day.

The corporation’s affidavit submitted on December 16, 2024, said that around 8.8 lakh metric tonnes of old waste have not been disposed of despite the December 31 deadline.

The civic body’s action plan submitted on December 16 had mentioned that Bandhwari will continue to dispose of fresh waste until alternative solutions, including a charcoal plant, are operational.

“A plan has been prepared to construct a drain and boundary wall at the Bandhwari landfill site to prevent leachate and the spread of garbage. The tender process has been started for this,” Nijesh Kumar, executive engineer, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, said.