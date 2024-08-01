Gurugram rain: Three electrocuted near Iffco Chowk Metro station

Gurugram: Three persons died due to electrocution in Gurugram during heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.



The incident occurred when the three pedestrians came in contact with an open electric wire lying along the footpath near the Iffco Chowk Metro station.

The deceased have been identified as Divesh, Jaipal, and Wasi Uzzama. Their family members have alleged negligence by the electricity department, police, and the administration. They have also sought compensation and legal action against those responsible for the tragic mishap.

Jaipal from Mahendragarh district worked as a driver with a Korean company, while Divesh and Wasi Uzzama were both from Uttar Pradesh. The latter worked as a quality engineer with a private firm in Manesar.

Gurugram and Delhi-NCR were battered by heavy rain that started in the evening on Wednesday and continued till late at night at many places.

Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water at many places, even on the Expressway.