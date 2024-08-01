Live
- Veteran TN Congress leader Kumari Ananthan to be honoured with ‘Thagaisaal Tamilar’ award
- CM Chandrababu Distributes NTR Bharosa pension to elderly in Sathya Sai District
- Indian nationals 'strongly advised' to leave Lebanon
- Doctor's body found in Bihar’s Nalanda, murder suspected
- Munawar Faruqui ventures into acting; calls it an exciting challenge
- Pioneering military leader: Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair's journey to DG Medical Services in Indian Army
- Samantha goes action mode in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ teaser
- Why meditation & yoga essential in today's world
- Ashwin Babu’ smedico-thriller generates buzz with viral poster
- Meenakshi Chaudhary shimmersin black saree
Just In
Gurugram rain: Three electrocuted near Iffco Chowk Metro station
Three persons died due to electrocution in Gurugram during heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.
Gurugram: Three persons died due to electrocution in Gurugram during heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred when the three pedestrians came in contact with an open electric wire lying along the footpath near the Iffco Chowk Metro station.
The deceased have been identified as Divesh, Jaipal, and Wasi Uzzama. Their family members have alleged negligence by the electricity department, police, and the administration. They have also sought compensation and legal action against those responsible for the tragic mishap.
Jaipal from Mahendragarh district worked as a driver with a Korean company, while Divesh and Wasi Uzzama were both from Uttar Pradesh. The latter worked as a quality engineer with a private firm in Manesar.
Gurugram and Delhi-NCR were battered by heavy rain that started in the evening on Wednesday and continued till late at night at many places.
Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water at many places, even on the Expressway.