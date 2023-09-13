Gurugram: Six arrested for cheating share market trader

Gurugram : The crime branch unit of the Gurugram Police have arrested six people for allegedly cheating a share market trader of Rs 35 lakh by offering to give him jewellery at discounted prices, police said.

Complainant Manmohan Chauhan told the police that one of the key accused, who introduced himself as Narendra Rathore from Rajasthan, befriended him two months ago.



Rathore said he worked at a prominent jewellery store, located on MG Road, and owned by his friend “Sharma”. “Rathore said Sharma’s business had suffered huge losses and he wanted to sell jewellery at cheap prices. I was offered to buy it at a lower price and promised a bill,” Chauhan said in his complaint.

Rathore later introduced Chauhan to Sharma and another accused -- Mathur -- in Chandni Chowk. On August 26, the four of them met at the Surya Hotel in Delhi’s New Friends Colony and agreed on the deal.

“On August 31, Rathore came to my house and I took Rs 35 lakh from my house and went to Sahara Mall on MG Road. Where Sharma and Mathur joined us there, and I handed them the cash. Sharma and Rathore went with the bag to count the money and returned with another bag that they said had jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh in it,” Chauhan alleged.

The complainant said he left with Rathore to go to Sharma’s shop nearby, but on the way, four men intercepted them and threatened them to hand over the bag. They even threatened him to run away from there, Chauhan got scared and ran away from there.

Later it came to light that Narendra and his associates conspired together and duped him of Rs 35 lakh by creating a story of getting cheap gold from him. Following this Chauhan reported the matter to the police a case under various sections of the IPC was registered at the Sector-29 police station.

During the probe, a crime branch team of DLF Phase-4 led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar nabbed the accused from different locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and took them on two days police remand from the court for further investigation. Those arrested were identified as Arvind, Gulbir Singh, Sensarpal, Narendra Singh, Mohammad Salim alias Sharma and Sunder Chaudhary.

"All the accused are in the age group of 45-65 years. Accused Sensarpal, Gulbir and Arvind work as home guards in Uttar Pradesh and all these accused know each other. Accused Narendra Singh, along with his associates and other accomplices, as per the plan, established a good relationship with the victim and his family and took them into their confidence and carried out the crime by creating a false story of getting gold at cheap prices," Inspector Sandeep Kumar said.

