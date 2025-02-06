Gurugram vintage car event to feature iconic masterpieces

Gurugram: Gurugram is set to reaffirm its status as India’s vintage car capital as it hosts the 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance, one of the coun-try’s most prestigious vintage and classic car showcases.

The three-day grand spectacle, running from February 21 to 23, will take en-thusiasts on a journey through time, said an official. According to a spokes-person for the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance, the flag-off for the event will take place from India Gate to the Ambience Greens, Golf Course, Gurugram. With each edition, the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance has so-lidified its place on the global map of vintage motoring events.

This year’s show will feature an exclusive lineup of 125 rare vintage and clas-sic cars, along with 50 heritage motorcycles, bringing the finest automotive masterpieces to Gurugram. Among the standout exhibits is the exquisite 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi), a symbol of timeless luxury and craftsmanship. The rally will also showcase legendary marques such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Ford, and Aston Martin, each narrating a unique story of innovation and automotive heritage.

Adding to the excitement, three rare vintage cars -- the 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina, 1936 AC 16/70 Sports Coupe, and 1948 Bentley Mark 6 Drophead Coupe -- will make their debut at the event, the spokesperson added. Speak-ing about Gurugram’s rising stature as a centre for heritage motoring, Madan Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultur-al Trust, said, “Year after year, we are setting new benchmarks in positioning India on the global heritage motoring tourism map, in alignment with the Minis-try of Tourism, Government of India.

The 11th edition of the vintage car rally is being organized on an unprece-dented scale, bringing together some of the rarest and most exquisite vintage and classic automobiles from across the world. This year, we anticipate rec-ord-breaking participation, with collectors, enthusiasts, and global connois-seurs of motoring heritage converging to witness a spectacular display of au-tomotive history.”