Gurugram: Wanted criminal with Rs 20,000 bounty held after gunfight
A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police arrested a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 after a gunfight on Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar Road, police said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Sumit (22) of Kheda Khurrampur village in Gurugram.
An official said that one bike, one pistol, one live cartridge, and four empty shell cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the accused.
He said that a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police received information about the accused, who was on his bike and going towards village Kheda Khurampur from Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar Road with an illegal weapon.
The official said that after receiving information, they set up a police naka on the road to nab the criminal.
“When he reached the spot, the police tried to stop him, but he fired at the police team, and one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a police officer. In retaliation, the police also opened fire, due to which a bullet hit the accused, and he fell down and was apprehended by the police team. The accused was immediately taken to Civil Hospital for further treatment,” a Spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said.
He said that during the encounter, a total of eight rounds were fired, out of which four were fired by the accused and four by the police.
The spokesperson said that after the gunfight, a police station team from the Farukhnagar police station reached the incident spot.
“The fingerprint team was also informed, and the spot was inspected,” he said.
He added that a case was registered under the relevant sections against the accused in the Farukhnagar police station, Gurugram.
“The accused had eliminated a youth named Rohit, a resident of Kheda Khurrampur village in Gurugram. The accused was absconding, and a reward of Rs 20,000 was announced against him,” he said.
The spokesperson said that in Rohit’s case, an accused named Harsh has already been arrested.