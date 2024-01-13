Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog

Live
An IndiGo flight en route to Guwahati from Mumbai was compelled to make an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday.
The diversion was prompted by thick fog that obstructed the aircraft's attempt to land at the Guwahati airport, resulting in the unexpected layover in Bangladesh's capital.
The flight, IndiGo 6E-123, touched down in Dhaka at 4 a.m, where passengers remained on board awaiting further instructions. The airline cited low visibility at the Guwahati airport as the primary reason for the diversion.
“IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” said the airline spokesperson.
“I took @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka. Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane,” a passenger, Suraj Singh, wrote on X at 7 a.m.