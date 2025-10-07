Halted schemes signal financial strain on Maha govt, says Sule

Pune: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday claimed that reports about various schemes being discontinued in Maharashtra indicate the state’s financial condition is weak.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule said she has been highlighting the state’s “poor” financial health for the last one and a half years.

She was responding to reports that the state government’s ‘Anandacha Shidha’ initiative - free ration during Diwali - has been stopped.

“I am not surprised at all. For the last one and a half years, I have been saying that the state’s financial condition is not good, as schemes after schemes are being halted. Last year, the Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched with great fanfare, but today, if you see, 25 lakh beneficiaries’ names have been deleted in the first phase,” Sule said.

“The ‘Anandacha Shidha’ initiative has been stopped. I read a statement by state minister Chhagan Bhujbal that he has not received any clearance for the scheme from the finance department,” she said.

It should be verified whether the free ration scheme has been stopped due to financial constraints or for some other reason, the NCP (SP) working president said.

“If such an important initiative is being discontinued, if women’s names are being deleted every day from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, if students are not receiving scholarship funds, then it indicates that the state’s financial condition is not good,” she added.

Sule further said while there was talk yesterday of offering a complete farm loan waiver, it is worrying that the state has still not sent a report to the Centre about the losses caused by heavy rains.

“Union Minister Amit Bhai Shah said yesterday that the Centre is ready to help, provided the state sends a report. Then why has the government not sent the report all these days?” she asked.

The parliamentarian said whatever she has been saying about the overall financial condition of the state is becoming evident through the halting of schemes.

The fiscal management of the state government has completely collapsed, she charged.

“Today, there is a statement by the World Bank which says that India is the biggest loan-taking country. The Centre’s fiscal management is also affected, as tax recovery, despite good GST collection, is not up to the mark. Another concern is why the rupee is getting weaker every day compared to the dollar,” she said.

While schemes are being stopped, there is still insistence on constructing the Shaktipeeth Expressway, valued Rs 80,000 crore, Sule pointed out.

“It shows that the state government has Rs 80,000 crore to build the highway but does not have money to give ‘Anandacha Shidha’ to the poor people,” she said.(PTI)