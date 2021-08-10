Top
Hans India stands apart in content quality, objectivity says Megha Parmar

Megha Parmar, Independent PR & Communication Consultant, New Delhi
Highlights

I have been reading Hans India for quite a few years now. Today, when most publications are biased with alignment with one or the other ideology, Hans India is hope for readers.

It is one of the very few publications with a balanced view on current affairs. I really enjoy reading the facts as it is, instead of spicing them up with sensational headlines and twisted facts.

The publication stands apart in terms of its content quality and objective reporting. I love their Sunday magazine.

Their opinion page has writers from diverse backgrounds. Hence, giving a reader far broader viewpoint on different issues. One can only say that The Hans India is a fresh air amongst the news clutter.

Megha Parmar,

Independent PR & Communication Consultant, New Delhi

