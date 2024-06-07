Harsimrat Kaur Badal Urges Centre To Address Punjabi Defamation Amid Kangana Ranaut's Allegations

Hours after a major controversy erupted with Bollywood actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut alleging she was slapped by a woman CISF officer at Chandigarh airport, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called on the Centre to curb those who label Punjabis as "terrorists" and stir communal tensions.



He urge the Union government to address farmers' grievances and fulfill the promises made. No one should be allowed to brand Punjabis as atankwadi (terrorists) or ugarwadi (militants) and incite communal discord, Badal posted on X.

She further asserted that Punjabis are "foremost patriots" who serve the nation both on its borders and as its food providers, and thus "deserved better." Badal, a three-time MP from Punjab's Bathinda, who recently defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian by nearly 50,000 votes in the Lok Sabha election, emphasized this point.

A political row ensued on Thursday after Kangana Ranaut claimed she was slapped by CISF security official Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh Airport while traveling to Delhi. Ranaut alleged that Kaur, stationed at the frisking area, argued with her and then slapped her as she was heading to the boarding point after the security check. Sources suggest Ranaut's controversial remarks about women in Punjab during the farmers' agitation may have provoked the alleged incident.