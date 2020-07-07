Harvard to study failure to tackle Covid-19, demon, GST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that future studies would be done by the Harvard Business School on "failures" to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, demonetisation and GST implementation.

"Future HBS (Harvard Business School) case studies on failure: 1. COVID-19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation," tweeted the Congress leader on Monday.

Along with the tweet, Gandhi also shared a video with a visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background and a graph depicting the number of COVID-19 cases increasing on a daily basis and India's changing position with respect to the increase in cases.

India now places third among countries worst hit by coronavirus with more than 6.9 lakh cases on Sunday evening, overtaking Russia (6.8 lakh cases). India is now preceded only by Brazil and the US. Brazil has over 15 lakh cases and the US has more than 28 lakh. On Sunday, cases jumped by 25,000 and there were 613 deaths in 24 hours.

The daily spikes are seen at a time the country is trying to exit an economically crippling lockdown and encouraging people to resume normal activities but with strict precautions like masks, physical distance and regular sanitising and washing of hands.

The Congress, which has been deeply critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, has added it to what it calls two biggest "failures" of PM Modi's government - the 2016 demonetisation in which two key currency notes that constituted 80 per cent of the country's cash were junked overnight and the implementation of the GST in 2017.