Haryana CM Drinks Yamuna Water To Counter Kejriwal's 'Poisoning' Claims

A dramatic turn unfolded in the Delhi-Haryana water dispute when Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini publicly drank water from the Yamuna River to counter former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of deliberate water contamination.

The controversy intensified after Kejriwal claimed that Yamuna water entering Delhi contained dangerous levels of ammonia at 7 PPM, which he equated to poison. He challenged BJP's Amit Shah and Congress's Rahul Gandhi to publicly drink the river water, insisting that the BJP-led Haryana government was endangering Delhi residents' lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened in the dispute, dismissing Kejriwal's accusations as pre-election anxiety. Modi highlighted the interconnected nature of Delhi and Haryana's populations, questioning the logic behind such allegations: "Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own people drink?" He noted that the Yamuna water serves everyone in Delhi, from diplomats to the underprivileged.

The Election Commission has demanded evidence from Kejriwal regarding his allegations, setting an 8 PM deadline for his response. Meanwhile, Saini asserted that water quality tests revealed no poisonous substances, accusing Kejriwal of making fear-mongering statements for political gain.

The controversy adds another layer to the already heated Delhi Assembly election campaign, where Kejriwal, representing his New Delhi constituency since 2013, faces strong competition from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in what has become a closely watched three-way contest.