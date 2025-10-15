Haryana IPS officer Puran Kumar cremated after nine-day stalemate

Chandigarh: After the nine-day stalemate over the post-mortem of senior Haryana cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, the body was cremated with the consent of his wife and IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar.

The impasses ended with the Haryana government's assurance to the family of a fair and impartial probe, besides a commitment that action will be taken against “erring” officials.

Puran Kumar’s family members, his colleagues, comprising O.P. Singh, who has been given the additional charge of Director General of Police by replacing Shatrujeet Kapur, bureaucrats, politicians and scores of sympathisers attended the funeral here.

Following the family’s consent, an autopsy was carried out at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The PGIMER, in a statement, said the post-mortem examination of Puran Kumar was conducted on Wednesday by a constituted medical board following all due procedures. The post-mortem report will be submitted to the investigating officer of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“The mortal remains of Y. Puran Kumar have been respectfully handed over to the family members,” said the PGIMER.

The police said Additional Director General of Police Puran Kumar shot himself with a service pistol and died on the spot. The officer left behind a nine-page final note that named 15 serving and former officers and put the state police’s top brass under the lens for casteism and bias.

The government had sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid the demand of Puran Kumar’s family for action against him and other officers for harassing him.

For over a week, a stalemate continued between Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, and the government over the demand for the arrest of DGP Kapur and the ousted Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

In a twist to the incident, a Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector was found dead with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, along with a purported suicide note accusing the late Puran Kumar of corruption.

In a statement, Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet Kumar, said Chandigarh Police had assured her of a fair and impartial investigation. The Haryana government, too, has promised that any official found guilty would face legal action, she said.

“Considering the evidentiary importance of a timely post-mortem and in the larger interest of justice, I have agreed for the same to be carried out as per the prescribed procedure by the constituted board of doctors, with the presence of a ballistic expert, under the supervision of a magistrate, and with videography of the entire process to ensure complete transparency,” she said.

“In view of the ongoing investigation, no further public statement shall be issued at this stage,” she added.

A day earlier, Chandigarh Police, which is investigating the IPS officer’s suicide case, had filed a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Chandigarh, seeking permission to conduct the post-mortem and identification of the body.

The court had issued a notice to the family, directing them to submit a response by Wednesday.



