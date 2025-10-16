Haryana Police ASI Found Dead As IPS Officer’s Suicide Case Takes Shocking Turn

The alleged suicides of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Lathar have triggered turmoil within the state’s police and political circles. Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch officer serving at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak, was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. His note accused senior officers, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of caste-based harassment and mental torture.

Just days later, ASI Sandeep Lathar was discovered dead from a gunshot wound in Rohtak’s Ladhot village. He left behind a note and video alleging corruption involving the late IPS officer and his family. An FIR has since been lodged against Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, along with three others, for abetment to suicide and conspiracy.

The Haryana government has sent DGP Kapur on leave, appointed an acting DGP, and promised a fair, time-bound probe. Opposition leaders have demanded judicial or CBI supervision, citing the gravity of the allegations. As investigations continue, the deaths have cast a deep shadow over the state police, raising questions about systemic corruption and caste discrimination within its ranks.