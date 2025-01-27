Haryana Private Hospitals Threaten To Exit Ayushman Bharat Over Unpaid Dues

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a warning to the Haryana government that 600 private hospitals may discontinue their participation in the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to unpaid reimbursements totaling Rs 450 crore. According to IMA Haryana Secretary Dhirender K Soni, only 15 percent of the outstanding amount has been settled by the Nayab Singh Saini administration.

Despite a meeting between the IMA Haryana representatives and Chief Minister Nayab Saini on January 8, the issue remains unresolved. In a strongly-worded letter dated January 25 to the Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, the IMA expressed concern over significant delays and unexplained deductions from the minimal payments received.

Responding to the situation, Chief Minister Saini attempted to allay concerns during a recent press conference. He announced that Rs 766 crore had been disbursed on January 26, with a commitment to clear the remaining Rs 200 crore within a day.

The potential suspension of Ayushman Bharat services by private hospitals could significantly impact healthcare access for approximately 1.2 crore registered beneficiaries in Haryana who depend on the scheme for free or subsidized medical treatment. The standoff between healthcare providers and the state government highlights the growing tension over delayed payments in the healthcare sector.