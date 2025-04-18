HC asks Delhi govt, MCD to act against illegal encroachments on Yamuna Pusta Road

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the city government to act against illegal encroachments prevailing along the Yamuna Pusta Road, which stretches from Wazirabad to Hiranki and serves as a crucial arterial route for residents and commuters.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta directed on Thursday the concerned executive engineer of MCD to resolve the grievances highlighted in the petition within eight weeks in consultation with the members of the Yuva Samiti, a registered society committed to the welfare and development of Jagatpur Village and its adjoining areas.

Disposing of the plea filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, the Justice Datta-led Bench clarified that it has not gone into the merits of the matter, and all contentions and rights of the litigant, including the filing of a fresh petition, are kept open if the issues highlighted remain unaddressed.

As per the petition, the Yamuna Pusta Road is plagued by illegal encroachments in the form of unauthorised food stalls, parked vehicles, and roadside commercial storage, resulting in traffic congestion, deterioration of infrastructure, and further risking public safety.

“Additionally, the road is littered with unmarked natural obstructions like trees and overgrown shrubs, which were left behind during road construction due to the authorities’ failure to undertake proper transplantation or removal. These become particularly hazardous at night due to the absence of lighting,” said the petition filed through advocate Ashu Bidhuri.

Further, the plea complained that the streetlights installed along the entire stretch have remained non-functional, leaving the road in complete darkness during nighttime.

It said, “This lack of illumination has not only increased the risk of road accidents, especially at sharp curves, but has also created an environment conducive to criminal activities such as theft, chain snatching, and molestation, particularly endangering women, children, and elderly individuals.”

The petition said that the situation is exacerbated due to the indiscriminate placement of oversized and overflowing dustbins along the motorable portion of the road, obstructing traffic movement, contributing to environmental pollution, and attracting stray animals such as dogs, pigs, cows, and buffaloes.

The plea added that multiple representations and complaints were submitted before various authorities, including the Chief Minister, municipal engineers, and police officials, but no remedial action was taken.