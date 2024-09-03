HC bench under govt consideration, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: A day after informing the Odisha Assembly that there is no justification for a High Court bench in the State, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that the issue of setting up the facility in Western Odisha is "under consideration" of the government. Majhi said this in a statement in the Assembly before the commencement of the Zero Hour.

The BJP government in Odisha is committed to provide speedy justice to the people, Majhi said, giving a message in the Assembly that his government was not averse to setting up a High Court bench in the State.

While replying to a written question in the Assembly, Majhi on Monday had informed the Assembly that "as per the Supreme Court verdict, there is no justification in having a bench of High Court in any part of the State."

Majhi’s statement in the Assembly raised an outrage with members from the ruling BJP also protesting the idea.