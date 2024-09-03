  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

HC bench under govt consideration, says Majhi

HC bench under govt consideration, says Majhi
x
Highlights

A day after informing the Odisha Assembly that there is no justification for a High Court bench in the State, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that the issue of setting up the facility in Western Odisha is "under consideration" of the government. Majhi said this in a statement in the Assembly before the commencement of the Zero Hour.

Bhubaneswar: A day after informing the Odisha Assembly that there is no justification for a High Court bench in the State, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that the issue of setting up the facility in Western Odisha is "under consideration" of the government. Majhi said this in a statement in the Assembly before the commencement of the Zero Hour.

The BJP government in Odisha is committed to provide speedy justice to the people, Majhi said, giving a message in the Assembly that his government was not averse to setting up a High Court bench in the State.

While replying to a written question in the Assembly, Majhi on Monday had informed the Assembly that "as per the Supreme Court verdict, there is no justification in having a bench of High Court in any part of the State."

Majhi’s statement in the Assembly raised an outrage with members from the ruling BJP also protesting the idea.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick