Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
HC denies pre-arrest bail to mother, son
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to two accused in an alleged Rs 400 crore financial fraud case, saying such offences were very serious to the commercial and economic world and required scrutiny with “utmost seriousness”.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a mother-son duo, Charu and Aadhar Khera, in an FIR registered by Delhi Police’s economic offences wing in 2022, underscoring the requirement of a sustained custodial interrogation.
“Such kind of offences are very serious to the commercial and economic world and are required to be seen with the utmost seriousness. The accused persons are in such close relations that the possibility of them not giving correct information, to save each other cannot be brushed aside,” it said on February 6.
The court went on to add, “Conspiracies are hatched and executed in the dark. It is very difficult to get direct evidence in the conspiracies and more difficult, when the alleged accused persons are so closely related to each other. The case involves financial transactions and in such a case, the sustained custodial interrogation seems to be the most vital option.”
The allegations of the prosecution, said the court, against Aadhar Khera and Charu Khera were “grave” and involved a “well-orchestrated financial fraud” resulting in the misappropriation of substantial sums of money. “The facts in the present case are alarming in nature,” it added.
The police alleged Ajay Khera and his wife Charu aside from other family members were at the centre of a complex financial fraud. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the director of Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd, who claimed Ajay and his other son Siddharth Khera, in connivance with others, fraudulently siphoned off business and funds from Seagull to their newly incorporated entities — Azure Freight & Logistics LLP and Azure International LLC.
The complainant said the offences in the present case were committed over multiple jurisdictions through cross-border transactions, resulting in economic offences amounting to approximately Rs 400 crore.