HC protects Sanu’s personality rights
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday protected the personality and publicity rights of singer Kumar Sanu, and directed removal of objectionable videos against him from social media.
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora orally said it would pass a detailed interim injunction order protecting Sanu’s rights and ordering take down of offending material.
The court was hearing Sanu’s plea seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements and interpretations, mannerisms and manner of singing, images, caricatures, photographs, likeness and signature.
The singer has also sought protection against unauthorised or unlicensed use and commercial exploitation by third parties, which is likely to create confusion or deception and dilution among the public.
During the hearing, the court noted that the counsel for one of the defendants submitted that Sanu has raised a grievance regarding four profiles on Facebook and Instagram and that the 334 URLs provided by the plaintiff have become unavailable.
The suit, filed through advocates Shikha Sachdeva and Sana Raees Khan, also alleges violation of Sanu’s moral rights in his performances conferred upon him by virtue of provisions of the Copyright Act.
The plea has claimed that the defendants are violating the singer’s personality and publicity rights by extracting his name, voice, likeness and persona.