Health, edn, women safety top priorities of BJP candidates

New Delhi: The BJP candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Monday listed out their 100 days priorities, including improving health and educational facilities, after being elected as MPs from their respective constituencies.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted all the seven BJP candidates will win with bigger margins this time. Bansuri Swaraj contesting from the New Delhi constituency listed her priorities, including creation of a start up hub and strengthening self help groups of women.

She said that the desealing of sealed shops will be taken up by her in the first week if she is elected. Swaraj said that leveraging technology to ensure women safety and using drones for surveillance by the police will be among her other priorities. North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari said the Signature bridge was completed in his previous term as the MP and he also brought Metro trains to the area. Tiwari said a beautiful riverfront will be completed in 100 days and work is underway to remove congestion in the area.

The work on the fourth phase of the Metro will begin in the next few months, Tiwari said and added that a Central school was inaugurated by him recently and two more were coming up. South Delhi candidate Ramvir Bidhuri said that a six lane highway in Badarpur Assembly segment was nearing completion and 70 per cent work in it was done. The roads will be constructed as per the Master Plan to improve traffic situation apart from regularisation of 69 unauthorised colonies in South Delhi, he said citing his priorities.

BJP candidate from East Delhi Harsh Malhotra said his priorities will include providing houses to the slum dwellers and cleaning and rejuvenation of Yamuna. Malhotra added that improving health and educational facilities were other priorities that he will work on after winning from East Delhi. West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sugandha said the Narendra Modi government has done a lot of work in the constituency.