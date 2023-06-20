Health Minister Mandaviya convened a high level meeting to address rising temperatures death toll

New Delhi: People are experiencing illness as a result of the extreme heat wave in several parts of the country. Many individuals have died as a result of heat stroke, and many more are hospitalised. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday convened a meeting in Delhi to discuss the issue. This high-level conference discussed public health preparedness. All of the top authorities were present at this meeting, which was called by Health Minister Mandaviya.



The meeting was attended by NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr. Rajeev Bahl, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and other specialists.

Following the high-level meeting, the Union Health Minister stated, "Many states are currently reporting heat waves and heat strokes.A high-level meeting was conducted today to discuss this.A team of officials from IMD, Disaster Management, and the Ministry of Health will travel to the state to cooperate with where the heat wave is occurring on behalf of the Government of India.

Indeed, there have been reports of heat-related deaths in numerous regions of the nation, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, in recent days. According to statistics, around 100 individuals died as a result of the heat thus far. Bihar is in the worst condition. More than 30 people perished in Bihar as a result of the heat wave. .