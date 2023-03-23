Health Ministry Asks States To Follow 5-Fold Strategy As Covid Cases Increases

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday advised all the states and Union territories to successfully implement a five-pronged strategy of "test, track, treat, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, and vaccinate" to stop the spread as India saw an increase in daily coronavirus Covid-19 cases.



According to a government statement, they will conduct another practise drill to assess the Covid-19 preparations. Next, mock drills will be conducted across all states and UTs. The ministry has also requested that the states make sure that all medical facilities have access to the necessary drugs and supplies for the flu and H1N1 virus. States are also required to guarantee the availability of enough designated beds and medical personnel.

This occurred the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting on Covid-19 and influenza to assess the nation's response and readiness to handle an increase in influenza cases and a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases.

PM Modi emphasised the significance of adopting COVID-acceptable conduct and upholding respiratory hygiene. He also underlined the importance of testing all instances of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, genome testing, and lab surveillance.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases in India rose by 1,300 on Thursday, the most in 140 days, and the number of active cases rose to 7,605 as a result. 4.46 crore cases of Covid-19 have now been reported overall. According to figures from the health ministry, there were three deaths, one each from Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, bringing the total death toll to 5,30,816.