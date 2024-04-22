Live
- Akhilesh Yadav not to contest Kannauj, names Tej Pratap Yadav as candidate
- Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for medical consultation
- BJP unveils Odia version of poll manifesto
- Hearing in defamation case against Rahul now on May 2
- Congress announces candidates for 28 more Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh
- Woman ASI suspended for hugging BJP's Hyderabad LS seat candidate
- Earth Day: India's GoodEnough Energy aims to cut 5 million tons CO2 emissions/year
- Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily: AAP sources cite CM's letter to Tihar superintendent
- Markets sustain winning streak; Sensex jumps over 560 points, Nifty tops 22,300-level
- WBSSC to move SC against Calcutta HC’s order on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs
Just In
Highlights
The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sultanpur, will now be heard on May 2.
Sultanpur (UP): The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sultanpur, will now be heard on May 2.
The case against Rahul Gandhi, who is on bail in the defamation case, could not be heard in court on Monday due to the transfer of the judge of MP MLA Court.
The date of May 2 has been fixed in the case.
It may be recalled that during the Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had given an objectionable statement against the then BJP National President and current Home Minister Amit Shah during a Press conference.
Sultanpur BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a complaint in the MP MLA court here. The court had summoned Rahul Gandhi last November. Later, Rahul Gandhi appeared in court on February 20 and got his bail.
