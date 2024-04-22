  • Menu
Hearing in defamation case against Rahul now on May 2

Highlights

The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sultanpur, will now be heard on May 2.

Sultanpur (UP): The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Sultanpur, will now be heard on May 2.

The case against Rahul Gandhi, who is on bail in the defamation case, could not be heard in court on Monday due to the transfer of the judge of MP MLA Court.

The date of May 2 has been fixed in the case.

It may be recalled that during the Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had given an objectionable statement against the then BJP National President and current Home Minister Amit Shah during a Press conference.

Sultanpur BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a complaint in the MP MLA court here. The court had summoned Rahul Gandhi last November. Later, Rahul Gandhi appeared in court on February 20 and got his bail.

