Hearing in land-for-job case against 17 people including Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi in Delhi’s CBI court tomorrow

Patna : A hearing in the land-for-job case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and 14 others is scheduled in the special CBI court on Rouse Avenue in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The court has asked them to be physically present for the hearing on Wednesday. The CBI has already served summons to all 17 people in this case. The alleged land-for-job scam took place during the second tenure of the UPA Government when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway Minister.

The Home Ministry had given an order on September 12 this year to file a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav and the special CBI court has admitted the case. The court had accepted the chargesheet filed against Tejashwi Yadav as well. The CBI has claimed in a chargesheet that Tejashwi Yadav is an accused in this case.