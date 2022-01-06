  • Menu
Hearing in the Supreme Court will be held entirely on virtual mode from January 7

In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the capital Delhi, the Supreme Court will hear completely on virtual mode from January 7.

New Delhi: In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the capital Delhi, the Supreme Court will hear completely on virtual mode from January 7.

The Supreme Court has decided to make all its judges work from their residential offices.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court has said through a circular on Thursday that,From January 10, only urgent matters, fresh matter, bail matters, detention and due date cases will be listed.

Earlier on Sunday, the Supreme Court had issued a notification to conduct the hearing through virtual mode, postponing the physical hearing.

