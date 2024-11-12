Hears 45 cases on first day as CJI

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard 45 cases on his first day as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI), and thanked lawyers and bar leaders for wishing him well.

CJI Khanna entered the hallowed CJI’s courtroom around noon after being sworn in as CJI. He received a rousing welcome by the bar leaders and lawyers at the Apex court. Other lawyers present in the courtroom also wished the CJI well. The CJI held the court till 2.30 pm and heard 45 listed matters, mostly commercial disputes.