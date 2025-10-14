Heavy rain likely in 16 TN districts, IMD warns of intense showers till Oct 19

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, with 16 districts likely to experience heavy downpours on Tuesday.

The weather department has also cautioned that the spell of intense rain could continue till October 19, affecting both the Western Ghats and several interior regions.

According to an official press release, heavy rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, and Tenkasi. The bulletin further notes that the hill belts of Tiruppur district, along with Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai, are also likely to experience strong spells of rain.

For October 15 and 16, the department has extended the alert to Tirunelveli’s hilly regions and the coastal districts of Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga, while isolated heavy showers are expected in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

The RMC said the prevailing low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the movement of easterly winds were intensifying the rainfall activity.

Chennai, it added, is likely to receive moderate rain for the next two days, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some parts of the city.

This latest forecast comes amid a series of heavy rain events across Tamil Nadu in recent weeks.

Several areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur had already witnessed flash floods earlier this month, damaging roads and disrupting traffic. In Salem and Erode districts, steady downpours have led to rising water levels in local reservoirs, prompting authorities to release excess water from minor dams as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Nilgiris district administration remains on alert after multiple landslides were reported near Coonoor and Kotagiri last week, leading to temporary road closures. The Disaster Management Department has urged residents in hilly and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Farmers have been advised to secure harvested crops and strengthen bunds around paddy fields.

With widespread rain expected till the weekend, the state government has directed District Collectors to maintain round-the-clock monitoring and ensure the readiness of relief teams.