Heavy rain likely in multiple regions across country

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over north Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday, Gujarat region during Saturday and September 18 with exceptionally heavy rainfall (>30 cm) at one or two places over southwest Madhya Pradesh and east Gujarat Region on Saturday.

In Central and West India, the weather forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms that are expected to be fairly widespread to widespread. Additionally, there is a likelihood of lightning, along with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“Specifically, West Madhya Pradesh can anticipate these conditions from Saturday to September 18, North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday, Marathwada on Saturday, Gujarat Region till September 19, and Saurashtra and Kutch till September 20,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Furthermore, isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall are expected over southwest Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday, north Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday, and the Gujarat region till September 18.

“Some areas may experience exceptionally heavy rainfall exceeding 30 cm. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also anticipated over Saurashtra and Kutch on September 18 and 19, and southwest Rajasthan on Sunday,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that in Northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls expected over Uttarakhand till September 18, and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

In East India, the prediction includes light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms that are fairly widespread to widespread. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands till September 18 and Odisha on September 19 and 20.

“South India can anticipate light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated instances of heavy rainfall, particularly over interior Tamil Nadu on Saturday and Sunday, and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on Saturday,” said the weather forecast agency.

In Northeast India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms.

“Isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 20, Assam and Meghalaya from September 18 to 20, and Arunachal Pradesh on September 20,” said the IMD.