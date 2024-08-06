Heavy rain to lash Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain is likely to pound many parts of Odisha during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The Meteorological centre here said light to moderate rain along with thundershower is expected to occur in most parts of the State over the next seven days.

The weather agency issued yellow warning of heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning for 16 districts for the next 24 hours. The districts to be affected are Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Bargarh, and Jharsuguda.