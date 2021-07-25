Heavy rainfall in many states today

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe for Monday.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the IMD said in a release.