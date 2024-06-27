Live
- Indian economy, banks remain robust & resilient: RBI
- T20 World Cup: Don’t think you want this type of pitch at any game, says Moody on semis strip
- BJP Slams Congress for Reappointing Sam Pitroda Amid Controversy
- Three-day RSS meet gets underway in Lucknow
- Sengol Controversy: Yogi Adityanath Calls SP MP's Remark 'Disgraceful'
- Heavy Rainfall to Lash West Bengal Due to Strong Southwestern Winds
- Rajya Sabha Privileges Panel Cautions 12 Opposition MPs, Revokes Sanjay Singh's Suspension
- Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire for One-Day Cup, five County Championship games
- Union Health Minister to launch 3 initiatives to bolster public health facilities
- Delhi LG Dissolves DDCD Amid Accusations of Nepotism and Favouritism
Just In
Heavy Rainfall to Lash West Bengal Due to Strong Southwestern Winds
Highlights
West Bengal is expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from Friday, influenced by strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal
Heavy rainfall is forecasted to hit West Bengal starting Friday, triggered by strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department announced on Thursday.
The department predicted widespread rain with isolated downpours across the northern districts of Bengal for the next five days.
Additionally, isolated heavy showers are anticipated in the southern districts from Friday through Sunday. Notably, Alipurduar recorded 73.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Thursday, while Coochbehar registered 67.4 mm during the same period.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS