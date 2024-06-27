  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Heavy Rainfall to Lash West Bengal Due to Strong Southwestern Winds

Heavy Rainfall to Lash West Bengal Due to Strong Southwestern Winds
x
Highlights

West Bengal is expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from Friday, influenced by strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal

Heavy rainfall is forecasted to hit West Bengal starting Friday, triggered by strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department announced on Thursday.

The department predicted widespread rain with isolated downpours across the northern districts of Bengal for the next five days.

Additionally, isolated heavy showers are anticipated in the southern districts from Friday through Sunday. Notably, Alipurduar recorded 73.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Thursday, while Coochbehar registered 67.4 mm during the same period.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X