Heavy Rainfall to Lash West Bengal Due to Strong Southwestern Winds

Heavy rainfall is forecasted to hit West Bengal starting Friday, triggered by strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department announced on Thursday.

The department predicted widespread rain with isolated downpours across the northern districts of Bengal for the next five days.

Additionally, isolated heavy showers are anticipated in the southern districts from Friday through Sunday. Notably, Alipurduar recorded 73.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Thursday, while Coochbehar registered 67.4 mm during the same period.