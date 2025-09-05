Heavy To Extreme Rainfall: IMD rain alert for multiple states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its latest All India Weather Forecast Bulletin. According to the bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to persist over the Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, and Haryana, with conditions expected to subside significantly thereafter. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are bracing for more rainfall on Thursday, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts for specific areas.

The IMD’s nowcast warnings indicate a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, while Gurugram faces an orange alert for moderate rainfall. As per the IMD report, a low-pressure area is forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

This system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of eastern and southern India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana, and south interior Karnataka. The bulletin suggests that Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka may experience extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days.