Here are the major happenings for the day across the country on January 25

Well, we are here to bring to your notice about the major events today on Saturday. It's a big day for Telangana as the counting of municipal elections begins in the morning. While at the national level, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will arrive today in Delhi.

Let's have look at the events for today.

Today in Telangana

Telangana Municipal Election results will be announced today. Counting of votes begins in the morning at 8 for 120 municipalities and 9 corporations. As many as 12,926 candidates in the Municipal elections are testing their fate.

KTR along with MPs and MLAs monitor the counting of votes from Telangana Bhavan.

A public meeting under the aegis of MIM today will be held today. The High Court, which gave permission for the public meeting has given the time from 6 pm to 11 pm.

Today in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP party cadre to protest against the TDP's stance on three capitals.

The youth and student to protests across the state under the auspices of JAC to take the decision of proposal of decentralization of development into the public.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will visit to Vijayawada today.

Today in National

Brazilian President visits Zaire Bolsonaro who us the chief guest for 2020 Republic Day celebrations will arrive in Delhi today.

At noon, Prime Minister Modi and the Brazilian President will hold joint press meet.