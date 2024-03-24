High Court Refuses Immediate Hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's Petition; AAP Plans Candlelight Procession in Delhi

The recent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations related to a liquor scam case has ignited a flurry of controversy and protests in the Indian capital. Kejriwal's detention followed a series of questioning sessions and resulted in his remand to a 6-day custody, prompting strong reactions from his supporters and AAP members alike.

In response to Kejriwal's arrest, the AAP has announced plans for protests across all Assembly constituencies in Delhi. The party intends to conduct candle marches and burn effigies to denounce what they perceive as "BJP's dictatorship" and the "illegal arrest" of the Delhi CM. This fervent reaction underscores the heightened political tension surrounding Kejriwal's detention and the broader implications it carries.

Kejriwal, through his party, has swiftly moved to challenge his arrest and the subsequent remand order in the Delhi High Court. He contends that both actions are illegal and has sought an urgent hearing to secure his release from custody. However, the Delhi High Court has declined an immediate hearing, scheduling the matter for March 27. This legal battle reflects the intensity of the situation and the stakes involved for Kejriwal and the AAP.

The international dimension of Kejriwal's arrest also came into play when Germany issued an official statement regarding the matter. The Indian government reacted strongly, summoning a senior diplomat from the German Embassy to register a protest. India characterized Germany's comments as "blatant interference" in its internal affairs, emphasizing its commitment to democracy and the rule of law. The diplomatic exchange underscores the sensitivity of the issue and its potential impact on India's relations with other countries.

Overall, the situation surrounding Kejriwal's arrest highlights the complex interplay of political, legal, and diplomatic factors. The outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings, as well as the continued protests and international reactions, will likely shape the political landscape in Delhi and beyond in the days to come.