Highway Slope Collapse on NH-66 in Kerala: What Happened and What’s Next

On 16 June 2025, a geotechnical failure involving the collapse of slope protection systems was observed along the Chengala–Neeleshwaram segment of National Highway-66 (NH-66). The collapse was specifically seen in the Cherkkala region of Kasaragod district, Kerala. Preliminary analysis indicates that the failure resulted from deficiencies in geotechnical design, substandard slope stabilization measures, and an inefficient surface and subsurface drainage system.

The implementing agency, M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd., serving as the concessionaire under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), has been disqualified from participating in subsequent infrastructure tenders. This action was taken in response to their non-compliance with slope protection standards and the absence of an effective hydrological management strategy. A Show Cause Notice has been issued, proposing a one-year debarment and imposition of a monetary penalty up to ₹9 crore under relevant contractual and regulatory provisions.

As per the HAM agreement, the concessionaire is obligated to maintain and operate the highway section for a 15-year period. Consequently, the remediation and reconstruction of the failed slope protection infrastructure will be executed at the concessionaire's own expense.

In response to the incident, an interdisciplinary expert committee has been constituted. This panel includes a senior scientist from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a retired faculty member from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, and specialists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The committee has been mandated to conduct an in-situ investigation, assess the engineering design parameters, and propose evidence-based remedial and preventive measures in alignment with contemporary geotechnical and hydrological engineering standards.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is actively undertaking all necessary interventions to ensure risk mitigation, engineering compliance, and long-term slope stability across vulnerable sections of NH-66.