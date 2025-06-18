Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Highway Slope Collapse on NH-66 in Kerala: What Happened and What’s Next
A part of the slope along NH-66 near Cherkkala in Kerala collapsed on 16 June 2025. The collapse was caused by poor design, weak slope protection, and bad drainage.
On 16 June 2025, a geotechnical failure involving the collapse of slope protection systems was observed along the Chengala–Neeleshwaram segment of National Highway-66 (NH-66). The collapse was specifically seen in the Cherkkala region of Kasaragod district, Kerala. Preliminary analysis indicates that the failure resulted from deficiencies in geotechnical design, substandard slope stabilization measures, and an inefficient surface and subsurface drainage system.
The implementing agency, M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd., serving as the concessionaire under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), has been disqualified from participating in subsequent infrastructure tenders. This action was taken in response to their non-compliance with slope protection standards and the absence of an effective hydrological management strategy. A Show Cause Notice has been issued, proposing a one-year debarment and imposition of a monetary penalty up to ₹9 crore under relevant contractual and regulatory provisions.
As per the HAM agreement, the concessionaire is obligated to maintain and operate the highway section for a 15-year period. Consequently, the remediation and reconstruction of the failed slope protection infrastructure will be executed at the concessionaire's own expense.
In response to the incident, an interdisciplinary expert committee has been constituted. This panel includes a senior scientist from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a retired faculty member from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, and specialists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The committee has been mandated to conduct an in-situ investigation, assess the engineering design parameters, and propose evidence-based remedial and preventive measures in alignment with contemporary geotechnical and hydrological engineering standards.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is actively undertaking all necessary interventions to ensure risk mitigation, engineering compliance, and long-term slope stability across vulnerable sections of NH-66.