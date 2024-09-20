Himachal govt to hand over Jangi Thopan Powari hydro project to state power corporation

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Friday approved to handover of 780 MW Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Power Project to state-run HP Power Corporation Ltd besides filling 100 posts of Assistant Forest Guards in the Forest Department.



It was also decided to allot 1630 MW Renukaji and 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Hydro Electric Projects to HP Power Corporation Ltd.

The Cabinet approved a Cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, with members including Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma. It has been tasked to provide recommendations for strengthening the Rogi Kalyan Samitis.

The Cabinet authorised the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to announce the results for Post Codes 903 and 939 while keeping five posts under Post Code 903 and six posts under Post Code 939 vacant, pending the final outcome of the investigation and court proceedings.

It also approved the elevation of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan as the apex institution for school and teacher training at the state level, aiming to enhance academic research and improve the quality of education.

Additionally, it decided to strengthen 12 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to provide professional development for teachers.

It was also decided to extend the benefits of Yashwant Singh Parmar Rin Yojna to eligible meritorious students aspiring to pursue professional and vocational courses at overseas educational institutions.

Under this scheme, the government offers educational loans at an interest rate of one per cent.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the set up of 50-bedded Critical Care Blocks at the Civil Hospital in Dehra in Kangra district and Civil Hospital in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, equipping them with modern care facilities.

It has also been decided to establish offices of Superintending Engineer of HPSEBL and Block Medical Officer in Dehra.

Nod was also given to fill 33 posts of various categories in the Department of Printing and Stationary.

The Cabinet also agreed to open a new police station at Sissu in the Lahaul-Spiti district along with filling 18 posts of different categories to make it functional. It was also decided to create and fill six posts of various categories for the newly opened police post at Hatli in Chamba district.

It decided to fill six posts of medical officer (dental) in ESI Health Institutions, Shoghi, Shimla district and Kasauli, Jabli, Barotiwala, Nalagarh and Baddi in Solan district.

The Cabinet gave its approval to provide six mobile forensic vans to the Department of Forensics Services to enhance its operational capabilities.