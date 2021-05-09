Himanta Biswa Sarma to be next Assam CM

Guwahati: North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to become Assam's next Chief Minister after being elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and subsequently as the NDA Legislature Party on Sunday, central observer and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Ending speculations on who would occupy the top post as both Sarma and outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal were contenders, the powerful NEDA convenor was elected as the legislature party leader, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority for the second successive term. Sources said Sarma was likely to meet Governor Jagadish Mukhi on Sunday evening to stake claim for the formation of the next government.

The swearing in of the new ministry was likely to be held on Monday at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Sarmas name was proposed by the outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president and Patacharkuchi MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.