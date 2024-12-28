Live
- Cooking garlic, onions at high heat may be harmful to your heart: Study
- Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled in Q3, AR glasses set to grow in 2025
- APSRTC To Run Special Bus Services for Sankranti Festival
- Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships
- Discover the Best Hair Dryers of the Year 2024
- Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Toll touches 20 as another victim succumbs to burns
- True statesman, kind, dedicated public servant: Biden pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh
- ECL unveils biogas plant for sustainable waste mgmt
- Adhyayanotsavams at Srivari temple from Dec 30
- Nirmal: Sarpanches seek release of pending bills
Just In
Hindalco allocated coal mine
New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has issued allocation order for a coal mine in Od-isha to Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries Ltd....
New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has issued allocation order for a coal mine in Od-isha to Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries Ltd. The government issued the vesting or-der for the Meenakshi coal mine that has a peak rating capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
This follows the signing of the agreement for development and production of coal mine last month. The Meenakshi coal mine, a fully explored block, has geological reserves of 285.23 mil-lion tonnes (MT).
The block is likely to generate an annual revenue of Rs 1,152.84 crore, based on its peak rated capacity (PRC), the Coal Ministry said in a statement. With an estimated capital investment of Rs 1,800 crore, the mine will significantly augment domestic coal production and contribute to strengthening energy security, it said.
The development of the block is likely to provide employment to about 16,224 individuals, both directly and indirectly, contributing to the economic growth in the region.
“This initiative marks a significant step toward boosting the nation’s coal production capacity, supporting economic development, and creating sustainable employment opportunities,” the statement added.