Hindu Groups Protest Loudspeaker Removal Before Ram Navami Procession In Kanpur

Kanpur's Rawatpur area became a hotbed of unrest on Saturday when members of various Hindu organizations took to the streets protesting the removal of loudspeakers that had been installed for the upcoming Ram Navami procession. Police had taken down the sound systems citing administrative reasons, just one day before the scheduled religious event.

The police action sparked immediate outrage among local Hindu groups, who viewed it as interference with their religious practices. Demonstrators gathered in significant numbers, blocking roads and chanting slogans against law enforcement. As news spread, residents from surrounding areas joined the protest, collectively demanding accountability from officers involved in removing the audio equipment.

As tensions escalated and the crowd continued to grow, authorities responded by deploying substantial police forces including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to maintain order. The area was quickly transformed into a high-security zone to prevent any potential escalation of the situation.

Senior police officials arrived at the scene to engage in dialogue with protest leaders in an effort to defuse tensions. Despite repeated appeals for calm, protesters remained firm in their demands for action against those responsible for removing the loudspeakers.

BJP MLA Rahul Bacha Sonkar also visited the protest site, urging demonstrators to maintain peace while assuring them that their grievances would be communicated to the administration. He promised swift efforts to address and resolve the issue, though protesters continued their demonstration as tensions simmered in the area.