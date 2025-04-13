Hindus Flee Murshidabad Following Violent Mob Attacks Amid Waqf Act Protests

Dhuliyan town in the Samserganj block of Murshidabad, West Bengal, became the epicenter of violent attacks on April 11 and 12, prompting a mass departure of local Hindus fearing for their safety. Videos shared online by BJP leader Arjun Singh show hundreds of people crossing the Ganga River by boat to seek refuge in Par Lalpur, a nearby town in Malda district.

Witnesses claimed that 40-50 boats have transported thousands to safety. Victims, including elderly women, were seen weeping, recounting how their homes were set ablaze. One woman claimed that only Hindu homes were destroyed, while Muslim houses remained untouched. Others reported looting and threats of violence, including sexual assault and religiously charged intimidation.

BJP's Arjun Singh criticized the state government, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to protect the Hindu community. He warned that the attacks were part of a larger extremist agenda and called for unity among Hindus.

The violence reportedly escalated after Jumma Namaz prayers, with mobs vandalizing Hindu-owned businesses and temples under the guise of protesting the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act. A sweet shop and a lodge owned by Hindus were looted and destroyed. Trinamool Congress MP Khalilur Rahaman acknowledged the vandalism of a temple in Jangipur.

The communal tensions and forced migration have drawn comparisons to the post-election violence of 2021, which displaced around 80,000 people in West Bengal.