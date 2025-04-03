  • Menu
Hindustan Power Secures 425 MW Solar Project from UPPCL

Hindustan Power has secured a 425 MW solar project from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) following a competitive auction. The project will provide power to UPPCL at a fixed tariff for 25 years, with completion expected within 24 months. Hindustan Power aims to build a 5 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2028.

Hindustan Power announced on Thursday that it has secured a 425 MW solar project from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The project was awarded after a competitive e-reverse auction.

Under the power purchase agreement (PPA), UPPCL will buy power from the solar project at a fixed tariff for 25 years. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months of signing the PPA.

Hindustan Power did not provide additional details about the order.

The company aims to help meet Uttar Pradesh's growing demand for sustainable energy. Hindustan Power plans to build a 5 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2028.

