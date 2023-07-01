Hirakud water level rises as Chandigarh opens gates

Bhubaneswar: Water level in Hirakud dam registered a significant rise after Chhattisgarh opened all 66 gates of Kalma barrage on Mahanadi river. About 1.18 lakh cusecs water is entering the Mahanadi through Kalma barrage.

The gates were opened following heavy rainfall (6.06 mm) in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi in the last 24 hours. While 72,000 cusecs water had entered Hirakud dam till 9 am, the water level of the dam was 603.67 feet against full capacity of 630 feet with inflow of 79,262 cusecs and outflow of 29,772 cusecs by 12 noon.

If heavy rainfall continues in the upper catchment, Hirakud dam may soon release the first flood water of the year, sources said.