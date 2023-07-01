Live
- Tooth Avulsion and Replantation
- 3D Ultrasonography: Revolutionising Routine Sonography
- Dental straightening with Teeth Aligners: A modern approach to Orthodontic treatment
- Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns police arrests in Dharmapuri
- The importance of regular visits to a general physician
- Karnataka’s free rice scheme to be rolled out today
- The International Geophysical Year begins
- Emmanuel Lenain felicitates recipients of Charpak Scholarship Programme
- Special training to UP students who get re-admitted
- Hyderabad: Laxman leaves for Delhi for a key BJP meeting
Hirakud water level rises as Chandigarh opens gates
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: Water level in Hirakud dam registered a significant rise after Chhattisgarh opened all 66 gates of Kalma barrage on Mahanadi river. About...
Bhubaneswar: Water level in Hirakud dam registered a significant rise after Chhattisgarh opened all 66 gates of Kalma barrage on Mahanadi river. About 1.18 lakh cusecs water is entering the Mahanadi through Kalma barrage.
The gates were opened following heavy rainfall (6.06 mm) in the upper catchment of the Mahanadi in the last 24 hours. While 72,000 cusecs water had entered Hirakud dam till 9 am, the water level of the dam was 603.67 feet against full capacity of 630 feet with inflow of 79,262 cusecs and outflow of 29,772 cusecs by 12 noon.
If heavy rainfall continues in the upper catchment, Hirakud dam may soon release the first flood water of the year, sources said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS