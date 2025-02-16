Hitech medical facility saves devotees' life

Mahahkumbhnagar: An 85-year-old devotee from Nepal who attended the Maha Kumbh suffered an ischemic stroke.

An expert team of six doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru Chikitsalaya (SRN Hospital) pitched in to save his life.

The devotee's daughter praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the SRN doctors, calling them lifesavers for her father. She noted that the high-quality medical arrangements made by the Yogi government ensured her father’s safety.

According to her, Ramdhani, a resident of Lumbini, Nepal, had been chanting the name of Ram for a month at Mouni Baba’s ashram during the Maha Kumbh. On the night of February 14, he suddenly experienced weakness on his right side, difficulty speaking, and slight unconsciousness. His family promptly took him to the trauma centre at SRN Hospital. Upon examination, the medical team, led by senior neuro physician Dr. Kamlesh Sonkar, determined that he had suffered an ischemic stroke. They quickly initiated the thrombolysis process to remove the blockage, stabilizing his condition. The government’s medical arrangements are having a positive impact.

The hospitals have been equipped with modern facilities to ensure the safety and health of devotees at the Maha Kumbh following the directive of the chief minister. The trauma centre at SRN Hospital has proven invaluable, offering high-tech imaging technology, experienced doctors, and efficient emergency services. Dr Rajkumar Chaudhary, co-nodal officer of the SRN Trauma Center, highlighted that efforts to enhance hospital facilities are ongoing, emphasizing the Chief Minister’s commitment to providing the best medical services for every devotee. The patient's daughter, Rita, expressed her deep gratitude to Dr Kamlesh Sonkar, Dr Prabhat Singh, Dr Archana Ojha, Dr Sandeep, Dr Sujit, Dr Tej Pratap, and the entire neurology team. The family said the health services of the Yogi government made available at the Kumbhnagar saved their father's life.