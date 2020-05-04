Hizbul, TRF quibble over credit for attack

New Delhi: The banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) newly formed The Resistance Front (TRF), were quibbling over the credit for perpetrating the terror attack in Kashmir's Handwara town.

While one of the Hizbul terrorists made an audio call to his aide during the encounter with the Indian security forces in Handwara, claiming responsibility for the terror attack, TRF has been posting pictures of the two terrorists taking credit for the same.

In the audio call, one of the two terrorists informed a Hizbul member about the encounter in which he and his partner were trapped with injuries in Handwara.

LeT commander killed

Srinagar: One of the two terrorists killed in the fierce gun battle on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district has been identified as Haider, a Pakistan national acting as top commander of terror outfit Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kashmir.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) has confirmed the identity of the slain terrorist and called his elimination a major success in anti-militancy operations by the security forces.

"Haider was sent to Kashmir by his handlers in Pakistan to re-organise and re-orient LeT whose top cadre had been completely wiped out in anti-militancy operation.