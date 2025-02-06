HM Shah to attend Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Chhattisgarh today

Raipur: Tight security has been put in place for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh on Thursday to attend the Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Jain sant Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Dongargarh and the planned darshan at the Maa Bamleshwari temple.

HM Shah will reach Raipur from Delhi at 12:30 pm and will proceed to Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district by 12:55 pm. After participating in the religious ceremonies, he is scheduled to leave for Delhi from Raipur Airport at 3:45 pm.

Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj (10 October 1946 – 18 February 2024) was a highly influential Digambara Jain monk known for his contributions to education and religious revival.

He led an extremely austere life, following strict ascetic rules, never drinking milk, avoiding curd, green vegetables, ghee, and dry fruits, and consuming water only once a day. He survived on a minimal diet of dal and roti and always travelled barefoot across the country.

Acharya Vidyasagar attained samadhi in Dongargarh on February 18, 2024, at the age of 77, after fasting for three days.

Before this, on February 6, 2024, he nominated Muni Samaysagar as his successor. In his honour, the Chandragiri Trust has organised a grand festival that began on February 1 and will end today, to mark one year since Acharya Vidyasagar took samadhi.

During the event, HM Shah will take part in the Siddhachakra Vidhan Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagya and later in the Vinayanjali ceremony at Chandragiri Tirtha, where he will pay tribute to the revered saint.

Following the programme, at 2:50 pm, HM Shah will visit the Maa Bamleshwari temple and pray at one of the most significant religious sites in Chhattisgarh, attracting lakhs of devotees annually.

Security has been significantly strengthened for HM Shah's visit, with the Dongargarh Police, District Administration, and other security agencies closely monitoring the arrangements. The SP and Collector are personally overseeing preparations, and special forces have been deployed at Chandragiri Tirtha and Maa Bamleshwari Temple. The district administration has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure cleanliness and smooth traffic management.

There is considerable excitement among the local citizens and devotees in Dongargarh regarding Amit Shah's visit. The city is being specially decorated to welcome the Union Home Minister, and many hope that his visit will also bring attention to developmental issues in the region.