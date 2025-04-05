HM Shah to review anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the progress of the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

HM Shah’s two-day trip to the state is centred around reviewing the effectiveness of security measures in the Left Wing Extremism-affected regions of Bastar and Gariaband.

HM Shah arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, and other senior officials. From there, he headed to a hotel in Nava Raipur to prepare for his engagements.

The primary focus of his visit will be a high-level meeting scheduled for today, where he will evaluate the ongoing anti-Naxal efforts in the state.

HM Shah is expected to directly review the security situation in Bastar, a key region hit by insurgency. The meeting will specifically concentrate on operations in Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kanker, the districts most affected by Naxal violence.

In addition to meeting with security personnel involved in these operations, HM Shah will assess the strategies employed to curb the Naxal threat.

The visit comes at a time when Chhattisgarh has seen significant success in its fight against Naxalism.

In 2025 alone, at least 130 Naxalites have been killed in encounters, with more than 110 of these deaths occurring in the Bastar division.

Over 105 Naxalites have been arrested, while 164 others have voluntarily surrendered as part of the ongoing peace restoration efforts.

On Saturday, HM Shah will visit Dantewada, a key Naxal stronghold, where he will also offer prayers at the Maa Danteshwari Temple. Later, he will attend the closing ceremony of the ‘Bastar Pandum’ festival, a cultural event showcasing the rich traditions, art, and cuisine of the tribal communities in the region.

This visit underscores the government’s broader strategy to eliminate the Naxal threat by March 31, 2026.