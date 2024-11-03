HM Shah unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J'khand; prioritises 'Roti, Maati, Beti'

Ranchi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the BJP's manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, pledging to protect the state’s "Roti, Maati, Beti" (livelihood, land, and daughters) from infiltrators.

Shah emphasised the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand's development and targeted the current state government for alleged failures in safeguarding tribal communities and upholding progress.

Addressing a gathering, Shah accused the current government of allowing infiltrators to threaten Jharkhand's identity and resources, stating, "The Jharkhand election is not just about changing the government but securing Jharkhand's future. People must decide if they want a corrupt administration or a BJP government under PM Modi's leadership that prioritises development and protects 'Roti, Maati, Beti'."

Expressing concern over the plight of Jharkhand’s youth, Shah remarked, "The youth, troubled by unemployment and exam paper leaks, are looking at the BJP with hope. Jharkhand's public seeks a government that benefits the poor, unlike those who engage in corruption and loot the people."

Shah highlighted the BJP's reliability in fulfilling its promises, declaring, "This 'Sankalp Patra' stands apart because the BJP does what it says. This is why Jharkhand's backward classes, tribals, Dalits, and urban populations are looking at us with hope and expectations."

Stressing the manifesto's commitment to Jharkhand's unique identity, he stated, "The Sankalp Patra declares our dedication to safeguarding Jharkhand's land, tackling corruption, and improving governance. The BJP is devoted to defending the state's borders, ensuring Adivasi identity, and protecting 'Roti, Maati, Beti'."

Shah slammed the ruling Hemant Soren-led government, accusing it of halting development projects initiated by the "double-engine" BJP government.

"Under Hemant Soren, every developmental effort of PM Modi's government has stalled. Today, the BJP stands before the people of Jharkhand with renewed promises," he asserted.

Addressing concerns for the tribal population, Shah said, "The tribal community in Jharkhand, especially in Santhal Pargana, is facing an existential threat. Infiltrators are not only occupying land but also disrupting the cultural and social fabric by marrying local daughters. The BJP's agenda is to safeguard 'Roti, Beti, Maati' and secure Jharkhand’s heritage."

He also highlighted a historic milestone achieved by the BJP government, noting, "For the first time, a daughter from a poor tribal background, Droupadi Murmu, has become the President of India. This is the pride of Jharkhand. The BJP, under PM Modi, has worked for Jharkhand's development, regardless of who held power in the state."

Targeting the state's handling of financial support from the Central government, Shah questioned Soren's demand for a review of allocations. "Recently, Soren asked for an account of Rs 1 lakh crore. From 2004-2014, the UPA provided Jharkhand with Rs 84,000 crore, while PM Modi’s government allocated Rs 3,80,000 crore from 2014-2024. If you're sitting with Congress, answer why the UPA gave such limited funds to Jharkhand," he challenged.

Shah also criticised the Soren government's track record on safety and women's rights, alleging that Jharkhand now ranks second in cases of minor trafficking and women's abductions.

"During Hemant Soren's tenure, atrocities against women have surged, and women have been disrespected. Jharkhand deserves better," he said.

He pledged that if the BJP returns to power, it will eliminate intruders from Jharkhand. "In Assam, the BJP government acted decisively against infiltrators. Hemant Soren, you have failed to protect the women of Jharkhand," he added.

Shah accused the state government of going too far in its appeasement policies.

"Kanwariyas were attacked in Lohardaga, Kirtans were banned during Ramnavami, and temples were vandalised in Sahibganj. A BJP-led government will ensure that no one dares such actions," he asserted.

The Home Minister took aim at unfulfilled promises, saying, "Poor families were promised Rs 72,000 each, widows a pension of Rs 2,500, and cooking stoves with firewood. None of this has been delivered. Hemant Soren, how can you ask for votes from Jharkhand's youth, the poor, and the elderly?"

Among the manifesto's highlights, Shah pledged five lakh jobs for Jharkhand's youth within five years and announced a cap on gas cylinder prices at Rs 500 for women, with an additional free cylinder on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' includes 150 resolutions focused on issues such as agriculture, women's welfare, youth employment, and infrastructure development. Shah described the manifesto as a reflection of the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand's unique needs.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on Monday to address two rallies, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also scheduled for a public meeting in Jamshedpur on November 5.